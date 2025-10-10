Poland supports idea of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine but NATO approval needed – Sikorski

Poland supports an initiative for neighboring countries to help Ukraine shoot down Russian missiles and drones. However, implementing such a decision would require the approval of all NATO members.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said this, according to Censor.NET, citing Novyny.Live.

Sikorski noted that polls in Poland show most citizens support the idea of closing the sky over Ukraine. However, as a NATO member, Warsaw cannot make such decisions on its own.

"Poland is a member of NATO, and therefore we must wait for the Alliance’s decision," the foreign minister said.

He added that against the backdrop of recent Russian provocations in the airspace of Poland, Romania, and Estonia, discussions of this initiative within NATO are proceeding at an accelerated pace.

