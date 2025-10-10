Massive Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: strikes on energy infrastructure, child killed

Zaporizhzhia has been under massive attack by Russian troops for more than six hours. The private sector and infrastructure facilities came under fire, resulting in several fires.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov.

A seven-year-old boy was seriously injured in the strikes and later died in hospital. Two other people were wounded, and their condition is assessed by doctors as serious.

In addition to Zaporizhzhia, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities across Ukraine.

"In Zaporizhzhia, the passage through the DniproHPP is currently blocked as a precautionary measure. The traffic will be resumed as soon as the security situation allows," said Fedorov.











