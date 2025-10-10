Shelling of Cherkasy region: high-rise building in Kaniv damaged, traffic across hydroelectric dam blocked. Number of victims increased to 8 (updated)

On the night of 10 October, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the Cherkasy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

He stressed that the attack caused damage to the region's infrastructure.

In Kaniv, debris from a downed rocket damaged a high-rise building and injured one person.

"The enemy also targeted critical infrastructure. Traffic across the hydroelectric dam is currently blocked," Taburets said.

Later, the head of the Regional Military Administration told "Suspilne" that a critical infrastructure facility, a school, and several high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of a drone and missile attack on 10 October.

As of 9:42 a.m., eight people were reported injured, including a child.

Due to enemy attacks and damage to power equipment, emergency power cuts have been partially implemented in the Cherkasy region since 8:45 a.m.

In particular, this affects the Drabivska branch, the Chornobaivska branch, "Zolotoniski Energy Networks", and the Kaniv branch.

