If Russia does not stop war, its officials should look for nearest bomb shelter - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Russia does not stop its war against Ukraine, then Kremlin officials should make sure they know where the nearest bomb shelter is.

He said this in an interview with AXIOS, Censor.NET reports.

The president said that he made one specific request to Trump during a meeting on Tuesday. According to him, the new weapons system will force Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

The head of state said that he would name the system, but not on camera.

Trump, Zelenskyy noted, told him: "We will work on it."

The president emphasized that Ukraine will not bomb civilians because "we are not terrorists." But he hinted at centers of Russian power, such as the Kremlin.

"They (Kremlin officials - Ed.) should know where the bomb shelters are. They need it. If they don't stop the war, they will need it anyway. They should know that we in Ukraine will respond every day. If they attack us, we will respond to them," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state also said that Trump supports the idea of ​​retaliatory strikes on Russia: "If they attack our energy, President Trump supports the idea that we can respond through energy."

Trump said the same about enterprises that manufacture UAVs or missiles.

