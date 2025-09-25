7 105 86
Zelenskyy: I am ready to resign, but only after war is over
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to step down after the war in Ukraine ends.
The head of state said this in an interview with AXIOS, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zelenskyy, his goal is to end the war, not to continue running for president.
The publication also writes that the president promised to appeal to the Ukrainian parliament to organize elections if a ceasefire is achieved.
Zelenskyy noted that the security situation and the Constitution of Ukraine create certain difficulties. But he believes that elections are possible.
Politico previously reported that Zelenskyy told "servants of the people" about his intention to run in the next elections.
