Zelenskyy on elections in Ukraine: We are ready when there is a ceasefire

Ukraine will be able to hold elections during the ceasefire, although this does not comply with the country's Constitution.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports with reference to UP.

Thus, the host noted that people around the world and in the United States, in particular, are worried about corruption in Ukraine, about where the money goes, and about the fact that elections are not held.

He also quoted from a Politico article that said that complaints were growing within the ranks of the presidential party.

"There is growing doubt and discontent within the party ranks about Zelenskyy's highly personalised style of governance and his tendency to ignore parliament. In addition, some of his own lawmakers are still resentful of moves against anti-corruption agencies," the host read. He asked how the Ukrainian president could respond to this.

"First of all, this is not true. All anti-corruption reforms were voted for by this parliament, by the majority. The majority is our party. Everything, all the changes, all the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure was voted for this year and during the war. And all European institutions have always supported this. They know this because only the majority votes for these laws," the Head of State noted.

Speaking about the elections, he noted that it was not easy to hold them, but it was possible even during the ceasefire.

"And even if we changed (the legislation for the elections - Ed.) or found a way to change (the legislation to hold the elections - Ed.), we need security for these elections. For example, we are ready when there is a ceasefire. Even if it is difficult according to our Constitution," Zelenskyy said.

When the host asked if he was talking about the possibility of holding elections, the president said: "We can (hold elections - Ed.). With our partners, of course, and with security guarantees."