Russia has used more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles and about 1,360 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine this week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

This week, many regions of Ukraine have been under fire, and many are now on air alert due to the threat of drone attacks.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The President stressed that Russia continues to terrorise Ukrainian cities and communities from the air and intensifies its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

"The immorality of the crimes is such that every day Russians kill our people. Yesterday, a child was killed by a bomb in a church in Kostiantynivka. In total, more than 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, and about 1,360 unmanned aerial vehicles were used against Ukraine this week alone. Wherever necessary, our services continue to eliminate the consequences of the strikes, carry out repair work, and help all our people. It is important that local leaders provide proper support to the victims," the statement said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Moscow allows itself to escalate its strikes and openly takes advantage of the fact that the world is focused on ensuring peace in the Middle East.

He called for no easing of pressure on Russia.

"Sanctions, tariffs, joint actions against the buyers of Russian oil who finance this war - everything should remain on the table. And this is what can open the way to a lasting peace for Europe. The world can guarantee this in parallel with the peacekeeping process in the Middle East. I thank everyone who helps," the President added.