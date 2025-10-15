On Wednesday, October 15, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Moscow that his country would allegedly "suffer" if it lost access to Russian energy resources.

Szijjártó emphasized that Budapest does not intend to bow to external pressure when making decisions in the energy sector. His speech in Moscow coincided with a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where military support for Ukraine was being discussed — once again highlighting Hungary's differences with its Alliance partners.

"We have never been deceived by Russia. Deliveries have always been made, contracts have always been fulfilled. And my question is simply why we should sever these relations," the minister said.

He also criticized the European Commission's plans to stop importing Russian gas and LNG by the end of 2027, saying that this "undermines the energy security" of Hungary.

"Brussels wants us to abandon one of the two pipelines under the pretext of diversification. How can one pipeline be considered safer than two? That's madness," Szijjártó added.

