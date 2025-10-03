Hungary does not want to be in EU with Ukraine because its destiny is to be alongside Russia, - Orbán

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that Hungarians do not want to be in the same European Union as Ukrainians, arguing that Ukraine has a "very difficult fate" due to its proximity to Russia.

He said this on Kossuth Radio, according to Censor.NET.

Orbán stated that, in his opinion, being in a federal or close alliance structure means a shared fate, including the risks associated with military conflicts. "If you are in a federal structure with someone, you share their fate, and Ukraine is a country with a very difficult fate. Why should we share this difficult fate?" he said.

At the same time, Orbán noted that Hungary has a "lighter fate" and wants to support Ukraine, but does not want to commit to risks or obligations that, in his opinion, could lead to losses. "We feel sorry for them, we sympathise with them, they are fighting heroically, we must support them, but we do not want to share their fate," he added.

The prime minister also stressed that he does not want Hungarians to find themselves in a situation where they have to send soldiers "to die for Ukraine" if the countries are in closer integration or federal ties.

