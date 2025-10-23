In Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Plastmas military enterprise is on fire after drone attack. VIDEO

A large-scale fire broke out at the Plastmas enterprise in the city of Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, drones attacked the company, which manufactures elements for military equipment.

Local residents wrote on social media that they heard a series of explosions in different parts of the city, and thick smoke was visible in the sky.

Read more in our Telegram channel

Earlier, it was reported that a substation was on fire in the Bryansk region of Russia after a drone attack.

Read more: U.S. allows Ukraine to strike Russia with certain long-range missiles – WSJ