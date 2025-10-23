6 095 21
In Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk region, Russia, Plastmas military enterprise is on fire after drone attack. VIDEO
A large-scale fire broke out at the Plastmas enterprise in the city of Kopeysk, Chelyabinsk region of the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, drones attacked the company, which manufactures elements for military equipment.
Local residents wrote on social media that they heard a series of explosions in different parts of the city, and thick smoke was visible in the sky.
Earlier, it was reported that a substation was on fire in the Bryansk region of Russia after a drone attack.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
