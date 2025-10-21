Power substation on fire in Russia’s Bryansk region after drone attack. VIDEO
The city of Trubchevsk in the Bryansk region has lost power.
According to Censor.NET, the outage followed a drone strike on an electrical substation.
The fire was filmed by local residents and posted on social media.
Earlier, residents of Bryansk region reported hearing multiple explosions overnight, with a power substation in Vygonichi likely targeted.
