Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery, Orenburg gas processing plant and enemy fuel base in Berdiansk have been hit - General Staff

On the night of 19 October 2025, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

Attack on the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery

As noted, explosions and a fire were recorded on the territory of the enterprise. The refinery produces more than 20 types of commercial products, with an annual primary processing volume of 4.9 million tonnes.

"According to preliminary information, the primary oil refining unit (ELOU AUT) was damaged. There is a fire on the territory of the enterprise," the General Staff said.

The extent of the damage is being determined. The company is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army.

Attack on the Orenburg gas processing plant

Also, according to the General Staff, the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant (Orenburg region of the Russian Federation) was attacked. Explosions and a large-scale fire were reported on the plant's territory.

"The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant is one of the largest gas processing complexes in Russia and is capable of processing up to 45 billion cubic metres of natural gas and 6.2 million tonnes of gas condensate/oil per year. According to preliminary information, one of the gas processing and purification units was damaged," the statement said.

Attack on the occupiers' fuel base in Berdiansk

In addition, according to the General Staff, a fuel and lubricants depot in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk was hit. There is information about explosions near the target and a fire at the facility.

Ukraine's defence forces are consistently implementing a set of measures to destroy critical enterprises involved in meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces and undermine the Russian military-industrial base to deprive it of the opportunity to continue its criminal aggression.

What preceded it?

