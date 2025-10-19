Drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery in Samara region, fire rages - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, October 19, drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery, which is located in the Samara region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Insider.

Consequences of the attack

As noted, a massive fire is being recorded after the attack on the refinery.

Videos and photos are also being published on social media, which allegedly show the consequences of the night attack on the Russian refinery.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel









There is no official confirmation of this information at the moment.

It is worth recalling that the Novokuybyshevsk Refinery is part of the Rosneft group. The refinery's capacity is 8.8 million tons of oil per year.

See more: Drones attacked gas plant in Orenburg region of Russian Federation: fire broke out in one of workshops. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

Also remind, at night, drones also attacked a gas plant in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation, a fire is currently burning in one of the workshops.

It was also noted that on September 20, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces had already struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery.