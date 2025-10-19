Drones attacked gas plant in Orenburg region of Russian Federation: fire broke out in one of workshops. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, October 19, 2025, Ukrainian drones carried out an attack on an industrial gas plant located in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the governor of the Russian region, Yevgeny Solntsev.

"UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack another industrial facility in the region. The infrastructure of the gas plant was partially damaged," he noted.

Consequences of the attack on the Russian factory

According to him, one of the workshops caught fire due to a UAV strike. Local emergency services are currently trying to extinguish the flames.

Solntsev also assured that there were no injuries among the plant workers. There is no further information about the consequences of the night attack on the Russian plant at this time.

Updated information

Telegram channels are publishing photos that allegedly show the aftermath of the attack.





