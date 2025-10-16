Saratov oil refinery, which supplies occupiers, has been hit - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of 16 October, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Saratov Oil Refinery.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refineries in Russia. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tonnes.



The company is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces," the statement said.

Earlier, the company reported explosions in the Saratov region.

