Drone attack on Saratov: explosions heard in vicinity of oil refinery. VIDEO
On the night of 15 October, the Saratov region was attacked by drones. Residents of the regional centre reported a series of explosions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.
Allegedly, the Saratov Oil Refinery (Kreking), which is part of Rosneft and is located in the Zavodsky district, was attacked by drones.
Rosaviatsia also temporarily suspended flights at the airports of Saratov and Samara. In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing or interception of 51 drones, 12 of which were over the Saratov region.
