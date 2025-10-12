Residents of Bryansk heard numerous explosions at night, likely attack on power substation in Vygonichi - ASTRA. VIDEO
On the night of Sunday, 12 October, residents of the village of Vygonychi in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation reported numerous explosions.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.
Allegedly, a local power substation was hit. Local residents also published footage from the scene of the attack.
There is no official confirmation of the information at the moment.
