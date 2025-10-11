On the morning of 11 October, long-range drones of the SSU 's Special Operations Centre A conducted a "cotton picking" operation at the Bashneft-UNPZ oil refinery, located in Ufa (Bashkortostan, Russia), 1400 kilometres from Ukraine.

This was reported to Censor.NET by sources in the SSU.

As noted, Ufa is one of the largest oil refining centres in Russia and provides fuel and lubricants to the enemy's armed forces.

"After the explosions on the territory of Bashneft-UNPZ, fire trucks started arriving there, and a column of black smoke is rising above the plant itself. According to preliminary information, after a strike by the SSU's Central Security Service A, the fire started in the area of the ELOU-AVT-6 crude oil refinery," the statement said.

"This is the third SSU diplomatic strike in Bashkortostan, 1400 kilometres from Ukraine, in the last month. Such strikes demonstrate that there are no safe places in the deep rear of the Russian Federation. The SSU can reach any facilities on the enemy's territory that are working for the war against Ukraine," said an informed source in the SSU.

