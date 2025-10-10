5 312 22
SSU launched series of strikes on occupiers’ bases using "FP-2" drones with 105-kilogram warheads. VIDEO
Operators of attack drones of the SSU Special Operations Centre "A" have struck on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters hit the places where enemy equipment and manpower were concentrated. Bright nighttime "fireworks" were provided by "FP-2" drones with a 105kg warhead.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password