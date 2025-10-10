ENG
SSU launched series of strikes on occupiers’ bases using "FP-2" drones with 105-kilogram warheads. VIDEO

Operators of attack drones of the SSU Special Operations Centre "A" have struck on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters hit the places where enemy equipment and manpower were concentrated. Bright nighttime "fireworks" were provided by "FP-2" drones with a 105kg warhead.

