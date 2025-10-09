ENG
K-2 brigade drones destroy occupiers’ gun. VIDEO

Drones of the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "K-2" are putting artillery of the Russian occupiers out of action.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We’re turning their guns into whistles. The riddled barrels of Russian guns will no longer fire on our positions," the post says.

