Latvia ready to take lead in developing drone capabilities in EU – Defence Minister Spruds

Latvia is ready to take a leading role in the development of unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities within the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, citing Latvia’s Ministry of Defense, Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced this during talks with EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

It is noted that the most important project for strengthening Europe’s eastern defenses is the "Drone Wall," which includes both physical fortifications along the border, in the air and on land and technologically advanced defense solutions.

Thus, Spruds announced his country’s readiness to play a leading role in developing drone capabilities within the European Union.

To achieve this goal, Latvia has established a Competence Center for Autonomous Systems and provides a testing ground for allied nations.

Minister emphasized that Latvia’s drone and counter-drone industries are highly active, and the local defense sector plays a key role in strengthening regional security and advancing technological independence.

"We clearly understand the threats facing the countries of NATO’s eastern flank, including Latvia. Therefore, it is crucial to rapidly develop and strengthen our collective defense, starting with reinforcing the external border of NATO and the European Union," said Kubilius.

He added that "enhancing security on the eastern flank requires pooling national resources and adopting a deeply integrated regional approach."

"Such coordinated actions with NATO are viewed as the only effective way to ensure genuine collective defense and deterrence for the entire European Union," the EU Commissioner stressed.

Moreover, Kubilius also welcomed Latvia’s initiative to strengthen its defense capabilities, noting that Latvia is setting an example and sharing experience valuable not only for border states and the eastern flank, but for all NATO members in Europe. He emphasized that Latvia demonstrates how to prepare for defense and deter any potential provocations.

