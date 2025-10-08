EU leaders to discuss "drone wall" and joint defense strategy in October

On October 23–24, the European Council will meet in Brussels to consider the EU Defense Readiness Roadmap, which includes the creation of a "drone wall" and the Eastern Flank Watch system. Priority areas include drones and counter-drone capabilities.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Denmark’s Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre announced this during a plenary debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on October 8, dedicated to the joint response to Russia’s violations of EU airspace.

The European Council will discuss the EU’s defense strategy and the construction of a "drone wall" within the Union during the October 23–24 meeting.

"Last week in Copenhagen, EU leaders clearly reaffirmed their commitment to working together. They discussed progress on agreed priority areas, including air and missile defense, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-drone systems, military mobility, and cyber resilience," Bjerre said.

She noted that the EU leaders in Copenhagen broadly endorsed the key initiatives presented by the European Commission and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas.

"Among them are the European Drone Initiative and the surveillance system for the eastern flank — Eastern Flank Watch," the Danish minister added.

"In October, the European Council will return to the discussion of the Defense Readiness Roadmap. Drones and counter-drone systems are the main priority," she emphasized.

According to Marie Bjerre, the Eastern Flank Watch project, which includes the "drone wall," "will complement NATO’s initiatives and actions along the eastern border."

As a reminder, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has described the European "drone wall" initiative as timely and necessary amid ongoing provocations from Russia.

Leaders of France, Germany, Spain, and Italy have expressed caution regarding the EU’s "drone wall" project, while the Baltic states are urging for its swift implementation to strengthen protection against threats from Russia and Belarus.