Already 25 global companies are actively localizing production in Ukraine - Shmyhal

25 foreign companies are developing the localization of production in Ukraine, strengthening the country's economic and defense capabilities.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Facebook.

"Each manufacturer works in close dialogue with the Ukrainian government. Ukraine offers partners various models of cooperation, including the "Danish model", Build with Ukraine / Build in Ukraine.

"The priority is that the main part of the company's products go to the needs of the Ukrainian army," Shmyhal emphasized.

He noted that Defense City was created to minimize investor risks. This also makes the work of joint ventures in Ukraine more attractive.

"This is a special regime for the development of Ukraine's defense industry. It provides for tax benefits, simplification of customs procedures, a mechanism for the relocation of production to safer regions, expansion of state financial support and opportunities for export and integration into global chains," Shmyhal said.

