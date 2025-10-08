ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9685 visitors online
News Russia’s shadow fleet Drone wall
333 4

"Wall of drones" could be used to monitor Russian tankers - von der Leyen

Von der Leyen: EU could use ’drone wall’ to monitor Russian tankers

The European Union intends to deploy the so-called "Drone Wall" on its eastern borders, which can be used, in particular, to monitor the "shadow fleet of the Russian Federation."

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Thus, the head of the EC announced the intention to use the "drone wall" project to control Russian tankers at a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"I am talking about such pan-European flagships as Eastern Flank Watch and Drone Wall. Drone Wall is our response to the realities of modern warfare... From responding to natural disasters to combating international organized crime. From monitoring armed migration to controlling the Russian shadow fleet," von der Leyen said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

fleet (63) Ursula von der Leyen (309) drones (3078)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 