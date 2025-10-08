"Wall of drones" could be used to monitor Russian tankers - von der Leyen

The European Union intends to deploy the so-called "Drone Wall" on its eastern borders, which can be used, in particular, to monitor the "shadow fleet of the Russian Federation."

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Thus, the head of the EC announced the intention to use the "drone wall" project to control Russian tankers at a plenary session of the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"I am talking about such pan-European flagships as Eastern Flank Watch and Drone Wall. Drone Wall is our response to the realities of modern warfare... From responding to natural disasters to combating international organized crime. From monitoring armed migration to controlling the Russian shadow fleet," von der Leyen said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel