Potential defense sector losses reach ₴12.5 billion – NABU Director Kryvonos

The potential losses from procurement and abuses in Ukraine’s defense sector amount to about 12.5 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos, Censor.NET writes, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

These figures appear in criminal cases being investigated by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

"As for the scale of the losses, within just one division conducting pre-trial investigations into procurement or abuses in the defense sector under the Ministry of Defense, the potential losses under investigation total about 12.5 billion hryvnias. This does not yet mean they will be officially confirmed or that the amount will remain exact, but at this stage, if we sum up the figures across all criminal proceedings, this is the potential level of losses in the current portfolio," Kryvonos said.

Kryvonos added that last year NABU referred cases to court with confirmed losses amounting to about 400 million hryvnias.

