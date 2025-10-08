Production potential of Ukrainian drones and missiles to reach $35 billion by 2026 – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of international and Ukrainian investment funds and business associations.

According to him, the discussion focused on expanding the capabilities of Ukraine’s defense industry and launching weapons export platforms.

"We count on continued support for Ukraine. For us, this is one of the new areas where we can see real growth in cooperation and in Ukraine’s defense industry. By our estimates, by 2026 the production potential for drones and missiles alone will reach 35 billion dollars," Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share its developments and technologies and to expand joint production.

"We are also ready to open weapons export platforms in Europe, the United States and other countries — provided that our technologies are properly protected and controlled.

I thank everyone who supports Ukraine, invests in our smart strength, and helps us build our capabilities together. I’m grateful to all participants for the meeting and for the proposals voiced — we will certainly work on them," Zelenskyy added.

