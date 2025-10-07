Shmyhal showcases Ukrainian missiles and drones to NATO representatives. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal showcased the capabilities of the country’s arms industry to Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Ručienė, NATO representatives, and other distinguished foreign guests.

"We demonstrated ready-to-use solutions that strike the enemy both at the front and in the rear. Our manufacturers presented their own products that could be produced as early as tomorrow in partner countries under the Build with Ukraine program," he noted.





According to the head of the Ministry of Defence, drones, ammunition, missiles, robots, artillery and armoured vehicles are what we are producing now and what we are ready to produce together with our partners.

"We call on our partner countries to invest in building the arsenal of the free world. To build it together with Ukraine. Ukraine's weapons are the weapons of the free world," Shmyhal added.

Thus, during the presentation of Ukrainian defence products to Western partners, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine showcased the Neptune-D surface-to-air missile, the Peklo drone missile and the Magura V7 maritime drone, equipped with R-73 air-to-air missiles.

