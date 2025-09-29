Ukraine to export surplus weapons in controlled manner. Agreements already in place – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine will begin exporting certain types of surplus weapons. There are already agreements on four export sites.

The head of state said this in his evening address.

He said he had convened a technological meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander‑in‑Chief.

"The Staff of the Supreme Commander‑in‑Chief meeting included our weapons manufacturers – producers of long-range weapons. The key issue was production volumes. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, other government officials, our security and defense forces, as well as all the main companies producing Ukrainian drones and missiles took part in the discussion today. This format works best when everyone is in the same conversation, everyone involved in preparing important decisions can provide real information and has no opportunity to lie," Zelenskyy said.

The meeting also included reports on Ukraine's long-haul needs.

"The accuracy of our soldiers helps defend the entire state. We are planning contracts and production to keep our arsenals well supplied. We are also working on controlled exports of certain types of weapons we have in surplus. This can provide Ukraine with additional funds to produce the scarce items that are urgently needed on the front now and those that have proven most effective in striking deep inside Russian territory. Agreements have already been reached on four export platforms: the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. We will be preparing the relevant agreements," Zelenskyy added.

According to him, there were indeed differences in assessments at the Staff of the Supreme Commander‑in‑Chief meeting regarding Ukraine’s production potential and the actual capabilities of its companies.

"We must produce as much as possible, and our Ukrainian production capacity is still far from being fully utilized. We are channeling Ukrainian funding so that every company capable of delivering quality results receives orders and can fulfill them in full. Our partners are helping us financially, especially with drones. This is important and tangible, and I thank you for that. The task of the Ministry of Defense and all involved institutions is to ensure that manufacturers receive as many orders as they can realistically fulfill," the president added.

