Zelenskyy proposes allocating nearly ₴4 billion for creation of 1,000 hours of Ukrainian content – media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the government allocate funds to create 1,000 hours of Ukrainian content.

This was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy on 29 September, Detector Media reports, Censor.NET reports.

It is planned to allocate funds for the creation of thousands of hours of Ukrainian content from the additional almost UAH 4 billion provided for in the draft state budget for 2026 for the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications.

At the committee meeting, the proposal to allocate additional funds was supported by a majority of votes.

"Almost 4 billion hryvnias have been added to culture, namely to implement the initiative of the President of Ukraine to create 1,000 hours of Ukrainian content. You know how Russia not only produces its content on a massive scale but also promotes it abroad. Therefore, the creation of more Ukrainian content is a matter of national security, stability and unity, and strengthening of the Ukrainian identity," said Mykyta Poturaiev, the committee's chairman, in a comment to Detector Media.

According to him, the preliminary allocation of funds includes more than a billion for the State Film Agency and almost a billion for the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation. The Ukrainian Institute, the Ukrainian Book Institute, the Institute of National Remembrance, the State Ethnic Policy and other institutions will also receive additional funding.

It is noted that the discussion was attended by MPs Volodymyr Viatrovych, Pavlo Sushko, Yevheniia Kravchuk, Mykola Kniazhytskyi, Sofiia Fedyna, Yurii Pavlenko, and Iryna Konstankevych. Also present were Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin, Deputy Minister of Culture Halyna Hryhorenko, Head of the State Film Agency Andrii Osipov and others.

The participants agreed to have a separate meeting with acting Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna to discuss the implementation of the President's initiative "Production of 1000 hours of Ukrainian content".

