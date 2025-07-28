Svyrydenko: Berezhna appointed as acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications

The government appointed Tetiana Berezhna as acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In a time of transformation, it is important for the ministry to maintain manageability, financial capability, and interaction with the cultural community. That is why the duties of the acting head were entrusted to an experienced manager with a strong background in state policy, international projects, and partner relations," Svyrydenko explained.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Berezhna’s main task is to ensure proper funding for Ukrainian culture during wartime. "Conducting needs audits, activating dialogue with donors, finding additional resources — these are the areas where Tetiana has already shown results in the Ministry of Economy. Berezhna has extensive experience in reforms, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation, including as Ukraine’s commissioner at EXPO-2025 in Japan," Svyrydenko added.

The government also plans to later separate information policy and strategic communications into a distinct direction with a clear mandate and resources, the Prime Minister said.

Tetiana Berezhna previously served as Deputy Minister of Economy.