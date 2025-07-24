Svyrydenko informs G7 ambassadors about new presidential bill on independence of anti-corruption infrastructure

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with ambassadors of the G7 countries to discuss the anti-corruption policy of the new government.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Svyrydenko told the ambassadors about the government's commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, which will be reflected in the Cabinet of Ministers' action programme, as well as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to submit a new bill to strengthen the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

"Today, the President of Ukraine has approved a decision to submit a new draft law that will not only eliminate all existing discrepancies but also strengthen the independence of the anti-corruption infrastructure," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

"It is especially important that these changes will make it impossible for the enemy to influence and interfere with the work of law enforcement agencies, in particular NABU and SAPO," the Prime Minister added.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Subsequently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.