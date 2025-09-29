Ukraine proposes to partners to create joint "air shield" to protect against Russia, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that Western allies, particularly Poland, create a joint air defense system against Russian air threats.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the Warsaw Security Forum, according to Censor.NET.

He recalled recent incidents involving 19 drones flying into Poland, Russian fighter jets violating Estonian airspace, and Russian drones in northern Europe.

"Ukraine proposes that Poland and all our partners create a joint and completely reliable shield against Russian air threats... Ukraine can counter all types of Russian drones and missiles, and if we act together in the region, we will have enough weapons and production capacity," he stressed.

"If Russia loses its ability to launch air strikes, it will not be able to continue the war. And we will have to look for other ways to find a common solution," the Ukrainian leader said.

The President of Ukraine noted that US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine and security in Europe changed after Russia began violating the airspace of NATO countries.

Zelenskyy added that, in his opinion, President Trump's position today is indeed balanced and that he supports Ukraine, although he undoubtedly "wants to remain and be a mediator between us and Russia in order to end this war."