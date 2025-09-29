Medvedev: Russia does not need war with "frigid old Europe", but it is possible

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Moscow allegedly does not need a war with Europe, but acknowledged that such a conflict is possible.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to Medvedev, Russia "in principle does not need war with anyone," including "frigid old Europe." He also repeated the Kremlin's narrative, stating that Moscow allegedly "always came to Europe as a liberator, not as an invader," and complained about the "complexity and cost of restoring the occupied Ukrainian territories."

At the same time, Medvedev said that European countries are "disunited, vulnerable, and incapable of waging war with Russia," calling European leaders "worthless degenerates."

In conclusion, he suggested that a conflict between Russia and Europe is still possible due to "fatal accident" or "actions of frozen idiots," adding that such a scenario could lead to the use of weapons of mass destruction.

