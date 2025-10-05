Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys: "How many more Ukrainians have to die before Europe decisively stops importing Russian oil and gas?"

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania called on Europe to end imports of Russian oil and gas.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Budrys responded to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of October 5. The diplomat noted that Russia had once again deliberately targeted hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure.

"The Kremlin continues to pursue its terrorist goals: to freeze, starve, and terrorize the nation into surrender. Russia will not seek peace unless it is forced to do so," the minister said.

Budrys called on European countries to stop importing Russian energy resources.

"We must stop feeding its imperial appetite and put an end to state terrorism. How many more Ukrainians must die before Europe decisively stops importing Russian oil and gas and helps Ukraine arm itself sufficiently to stop this evil once and for all?!" the minister asked.

We would like to remind you that on the night of October 5, 2025, Russian troops launched a combined strike on Ukrainian territory using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles.

According to preliminary data, as a result of a combined enemy strike with UAVs and cruise missiles in the Lviv region, a family of four was killed and six more were injured.

It is also known that as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhia, one person was killed and 10 were wounded.