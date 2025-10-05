Zelenskyy on massive attack by Russian Federation: Enemy used more than 50 missiles and about 500 drones. PHOTOS

Last night, Ukraine was again under a Russian combined attack - more than 50 missiles and about 500 attack drones were used by the enemy.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that the occupiers were attacking with cruise missiles, "Shaheds", and "Kinzhals". The Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions were under attack.

"As of now, we know about 10 people who were injured in the attack. Unfortunately, five people were killed. My sincere condolences to all those who lost their loved ones to this terror.

Rescue and recovery operations are underway in the areas where they are needed. I receive regular reports from the Minister of Internal Affairs, Igor Klimenko, and the Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Oleksii Kuleba, heads of regional military administrations, and the head of Naftogaz, Serhii Koretsky. I expect the government officials to work as quickly and efficiently as possible to eliminate the consequences in the affected regions," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that today the Russians again hit our infrastructure, everything that ensures a normal life for people.

"We need more protection, faster implementation of all defence agreements, especially on air defence, to make this aerial terror meaningless. A unilateral ceasefire in the skies is possible, and it can open the way to real diplomacy. America and Europe must act to force Putin to stop," the Head of State concluded.