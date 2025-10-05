Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia: at least ten strikes, one person killed, nine wounded. PHOTOS

Today, on 5 October, at night, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia once again, with at least ten arrivals in the city.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, one person was killed. Nine people were injured.

Multi-storey buildings, private houses, and cars were destroyed. Windows were smashed, yards were damaged, and there were interruptions in the electricity and water supply.















"But from the first minutes after the attack, our rescuers, utilities, doctors, power engineers and police have been working on the ground. Without panic, clearly, professionally," the head of the region added.