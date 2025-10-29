Two oil refineries and gas processing plant were hit on Russian territory, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of 29 October, Ukrainian defence forces struck two oil refineries in Russia, as well as a gas processing plant.

Novospassky Oil Refinery (Ulyanovsk Region)

The oil refinery is part of the Prominvest holding company. Its main activity is the primary processing of hydrocarbons.

"The refinery processes 600,000 tonnes of oil per year (0.2% of Russia's total refining capacity). The plant produces petrol, diesel fuel and fuel oil. It supplies fuel for domestic consumption in Russia and also exports petroleum products," the report said.

Mariyopol Refinery (Republic of Mariy El)

Explosions were heard in the village of Tabashino and a fire broke out on the territory of the plant, which supplies the Volga Federal District's domestic needs.

"The design processing capacity is 1.3 million tonnes per year, which is 0.5% of the total processing capacity of the Russian Federation. It has two primary oil processing units and a vacuum fuel oil processing unit," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

The consequences of the damage are currently being assessed.

Budyonnovsk Gas Processing Plant (Stavropol Krai)

A hit was recorded at the GPU-1 production facility. The design capacity of this gas processing plant is 2.2 billion cubic metres of gas per year. It supplies gas to a number of enterprises in the region and is a source of raw materials for the petrochemical industry.

What preceded it?

On the night of 29 October 2025, drones attacked a number of regions in the Russian Federation.

Two oil depots, two radar stations and air defence systems in occupied Crimea were also reportedly hit.