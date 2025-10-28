Russians launch 45 attacks in Pokrovsk direction, 113 troops neutralized – General Staff

Since the start of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., a total of 135 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

Enemy strikes

The invaders carried out 38 airstrikes, dropping 90 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 2,740 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,973 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops have repelled two enemy assaults since the beginning of the day. The enemy also launched eight airstrikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 151 shelling attacks, seven of them using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defenders’ positions five times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka. Two assaults are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian units carried out five assaults, attempting to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near the village of Pishchane and toward Shyikivka.

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, since the start of the day, Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian positions 10 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Derylove, Novoselivka, and toward Korovyi Yar and Drobysheve. Fighting continues in four locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attempted to break through six times near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded, with Russian units attempting to advance toward Vyroliubivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces launched 17 attacks on Defense Forces positions, concentrating their assault efforts near Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, Yablunivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units have made 45 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Filiia. Fighting continues in several areas.

Today, 113 enemy troops were neutralized in this direction, including 83 killed. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one motorcycle, 11 UAVs, and seven enemy shelters. Two additional shelters, four vehicles, and one piece of special equipment were significantly damaged.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Novomykolaivka and Luhivske. Enemy aircraft struck Rivnopillia, Uspenivka, Bilohiria, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces attempted to advance seven times near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove, as well as toward Novoandriivka and Novodanilivka. Orikhiv came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful assaults and suffered losses

