Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,137,850 people (+1,060 per day), 11,299 tanks, 34,044 artillery systems, 23,508 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,137,850 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 28 October 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – about 1,137,850 (+1,060) people

tanks – 11,299 (+6) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,508 (+28) units

artillery systems – 34,044 (+8) units

MLRS – 1,529 (+2) units

air defence systems – 1,230 (+0) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0) units

UAV of operational and tactical level – 75,054 (+108) units

cruise missiles – 3,880 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 65,786 (+131) units

special equipment – 3,984 (+3) units

