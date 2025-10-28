Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,137,850 people (+1,060 per day), 11,299 tanks, 34,044 artillery systems, 23,508 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,137,850 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 28 October 2025 are estimated at:
personnel – about 1,137,850 (+1,060) people
tanks – 11,299 (+6) units
armoured combat vehicles – 23,508 (+28) units
artillery systems – 34,044 (+8) units
MLRS – 1,529 (+2) units
air defence systems – 1,230 (+0) units
aircraft – 428 (+0) units
helicopters – 346 (+0) units
UAV of operational and tactical level – 75,054 (+108) units
cruise missiles – 3,880 (+0) units
ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
submarines – 1 (+0) unit
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 65,786 (+131) units
special equipment – 3,984 (+3) units
