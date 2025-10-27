Prime Border Detachment drones destroy 10 enemy vehicles, 6 occupiers, and 5 shelters. VIDEO

Drone operators from the strike UAV company "Prime" unit of the 5th Border Detachment struck enemy logistics in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, the attack drones destroyed enemy’s UAV launch site and control center.

In addition, the enemy's equipment and personnel were damaged:

1 drone

5 vehicles

1 quad bike

3 antennas

5 shelters

and eliminating 6 occupiers.

The soldiers posted a video of the combat work on their telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that border guards repelled an attack by the occupiers in Donetsk region: 14 pieces of equipment and 50 Russian soldiers were taken out.

