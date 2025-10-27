Border guards repel enemy assault in Donetsk region: 14 vehicles and 50 Russian troops taken out. VIDEO

The Phoenix Border Guard unit repelled the occupiers` assault and destroyed their equipment in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Russian forces attempted to advance deeper into the Defense Forces’ positions under cover of heavy rain, deploying about 15 pieces of heavy equipment.

The drone operators, together with adjacent units, hit 14 enemy vehicles and eliminated around 50 occupiers.

According to the post accompanying the released video, this was already the fourth Russian assault repelled in this sector in October.

It was also reported earlier that the Defence Forces repelled a large-scale Russian attack in the Orikhiv sector: the enemy suffered losses.

