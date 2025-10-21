Defense Forces repelled large-scale Russian assault in Orikhiv direction: enemy suffered losses. VIDEO

The Ukrainian defence forces repelled another large-scale assault by Russian troops in the Orikhiv direction in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and equipment.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers' assault failed

"On October 20, 2025, at about 2:00 p.m., Russian troops made a failed assault on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Orikhiv direction. The offensive was conducted along two main axes: toward the village of Mala Tokmachka (elements of the 71st Motor Rifle Regiment, 42nd Motor Rifle Division, with up to two company-size units supported by armor) and toward Novoandriivka (503rd Motor Rifle Regiment, 19th Motor Rifle Division)," the statement said.

Aerial reconnaissance recorded the movement of 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 tank, 10 motorcycles and up to 120 occupiers.

Enemy losses

Ukrainian defenders completely destroyed or damaged a significant part of the enemy's equipment.

In particular, in the Novoandriivka sector, six armored fighting vehicles and eight motorcycles were destroyed, while another five AFVs and one tank were damaged.

