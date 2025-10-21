ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6753 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers
1 023 10

Drones of Third Army Corps destroy 12 occupiers, equipment, and ground robotic system. VIDEO

Drone operators of Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps continue to destroy enemy logistics and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones destroyed 12 occupiers, five motorcycles, and an enemy shelter.

A camouflaged ground robotic system was also hit.

The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on their telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Earlier, it was reported that soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps eliminated a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Lyman direction.

Watch more: Occupiers blew themselves up with grenades after attack by drones from 3rd Spartan Brigade. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (10322) elimination (6054) drones (3187) Third Army Corps (19) ground robotic system (GRS) (8)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 