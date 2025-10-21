Drones of Third Army Corps destroy 12 occupiers, equipment, and ground robotic system. VIDEO

Drone operators of Ukraine’s 3rd Army Corps continue to destroy enemy logistics and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, strike drones destroyed 12 occupiers, five motorcycles, and an enemy shelter.

A camouflaged ground robotic system was also hit.

The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on their telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps eliminated a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Lyman direction.

