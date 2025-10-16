3rd SAB eliminates enemy SRG in Lyman direction: "Russians won’t surrender? Fine then.". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the 3rd Army Corps showed how they eliminated a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) in the Lyman direction.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade posted the video on YouTube.

The soldiers stopped the SRG’s advance near Novoselivka, where the enemy intended to establish a foothold for an offensive toward the Oskil River and to cut off the Izium–Sloviansk highway.

The troops cleared an aircraft hangar and basement facilities where Russian saboteurs had taken cover, preserving logistical routes to the forward edge of the front line.

Before the assault, Ukrainian troops traditionally offered the enemy a chance to surrender. After they refused, the occupiers were taken out, with some of the saboteurs captured.

