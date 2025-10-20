Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks in southern Ukraine, - Voloshyn

In the south, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled attempts by Russian troops to break through.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the South Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to him, over the past day, the enemy carried out four assaults: three near the Antonivskyi automobile bridge and one near the village of Plavni in the Orikhiv direction. The battle lasted more than three and a half hours, but Ukrainian defenders held their positions and destroyed the enemy assault group.

The enemy is actively using drones: 680 kamikaze drone strikes have been recorded, including more than 250 in the Dnipro direction and 415 in the Orikhiv direction. The enemy also carried out 27 attacks with loitering munitions and about 250 artillery strikes using thousands of shells.

More than 20 settlements were under artillery fire, including Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region and Kherson. The enemy continues to shell areas near Stepnohirsk and Mali Shcherbaky, using drones to drop ammunition.

Voloshyn added that since the beginning of the current day, Russian troops have continued active assault operations near Stepnohirsk, but Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions.