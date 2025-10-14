Ruscists are preparing new assault groups to intensify fighting in Orikhiv direction - Southern Defense Forces

Russian invaders are preparing new assault groups to intensify attacks in the Orikhiv direction.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"According to our intelligence, the enemy is preparing new assault groups at training centers and training grounds located in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions in order to intensify assaults in the Orikhiv direction, in the areas of Kamianske-Prymorske-Stepove-Tokmachka-Novoandriivka-Novodanilivka and Mali Shcherbaky," the spokesman said.

Voloshyn suggests that in a week or two, or possibly later, some of these assault groups will complete their training, after which the enemy will attempt to deploy them to the front lines and use them for assault operations.

Read more: Enemy try to break through toward Stepnohirsk in southern direction – Southern Defence Forces