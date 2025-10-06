Enemy try to break through toward Stepnohirsk in southern direction – Southern Defence Forces

Russian units have repeatedly tried to carry out infiltration operations along sections of the front near the settlements of Plavni, Prymorske and Kamyanske, aiming to penetrate into the rear and establish footholds in the suburbs of Stepnohirsk.

Censor.NET reports that this was said to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces.

"The enemy is constantly trying to carry out infiltration measures on the sector of the front where the settlements of Plavni, Prymorske and Kamianske are located. There it seeks to advance toward Stepnohirsk and get into the suburb areas of that settlement," the spokesman said.

According to Voloshyn, Russian forces are trying to entrench themselves in a suburb of Stepnohirsk characterized by multi-storey housing, where surviving buildings provide favourable conditions for defence. Ukrainian units are conducting search-and-strike operations to locate and destroy sabotage groups.

"Sometimes there are ongoing clashes with these groups — we eliminate them and prevent them from entering Stepnohirsk or reaching our rear," he said.

The spokesman stressed that Russian occupiers have so far failed to push back Ukrainian units, but are trying to get closer and are moving additional assault groups onto forward positions to conduct offensive actions in the Kamyanske, Stepnohirsk and Prymorske areas.

