Russians attempt to seize Stepnohirsk to control logistics routes and outskirts of Zaporizhzhia – Southern Defense Forces

The enemy seeks to seize a foothold and the town of Stepnohirsk, which is strategically located, in order to control both logistics routes and the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, said this during a TV broadcast.

According to him, the enemy is carrying out assault operations in an attempt to bypass Stepnohirsk from the east and effectively open a new axis of attack.

"The enemy is storming the western outskirts of Stepove, attempting to bypass Stepnohirsk from the east. From the west of Stepnohirsk, it is advancing along the shore of the former Kakhovka Reservoir, in the area of Kamianske, Plavni and Prymorske. The intention is simple: to seize this foothold where the town of Stepnohirsk is located," the spokesman said.

He noted that this creates a threat to the eastern and southern outskirts of the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, as well as to the city’s logistics routes to the east.

"This poses a threat not only to the regional center but also to the logistics routes leading east from Zaporizhzhia. The southern and eastern outskirts of the city may come under fire from certain types of weapons. In particular, loitering munitions such as Molniya and Lancet could reach the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. That is why the enemy is trying to seize a foothold and the town of Stepnohirsk, which is conveniently located, to gain control over logistics routes and the city’s outskirts," Voloshyn said.

