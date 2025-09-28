Aftermath of Russia’s night strike on Zaporizhzhia: three people injured, fires broke out in houses. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 28 September, as a result of an enemy attack, houses and infrastructure in the Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a total of 9 private sector buildings and 14 high-rise buildings were damaged. Non-residential premises were also damaged.

According to the RMA, the Russians struck the city at least twice.

"The attack damaged the production facilities of the company and a multi-storey building. Apartments are burning in the building. The number of wounded in the morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to three.

One man and two women needed medical assistance," the statement said.













"The photo shows the consequences of the enemy attack. Sunday morning. People were just sleeping in their apartments," said Fedorov.

