Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out and petrol station was damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 28 September, Russian invaders struck at least four times in Zaporizhzhia. There was damage and a fire.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts. Emergency services are inspecting the area," the official said at 01:26 a.m..

He later clarified that the enemy had struck the city at least four times.

"A petrol station and its equipment were damaged. Preliminary, no casualties," Fedorov said at 01:41 a.m..

